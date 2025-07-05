Minnesota weather: Showers push by Saturday morning, scattered rain and storms later

The Brief Showers are starting out the morning, with scattered pockets of rain and thunderstorms later in the day. Saturday will be cooler than the Independence Day holiday with highs only in the low 80s, but the dew points remain high, so it will still feel just as muggy. The evening is expected to dry out with overnight lows in the 60s.



Many Minnesotans are waking up to rain this Saturday morning as scattered showers are expected to continue off and on throughout the day.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

It's a muggy and humid morning after fresh rain rolled through the metro, but temperatures will be cooler than they were on Independence Day.

Light to moderate rain is working its way across Minnesota and into Wisconsin.

Saturday's high temperatures will likely peak in the lower 80s as dew points continue to hover near 70.

Patchy thunderstorms will generate through the afternoon and occasionally produce pockets of heavy rain or gusty winds, otherwise mostly cloudy conditions will decorate the sky.

Northern Minnesota is seeing more calm and clear weather than the rest of the state, a preview of what's to come on Sunday.

Southeastern Minnesota is seeing a low chance for some severe weather later in the day.

The evening is expected to dry out with overnight lows in the 60s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Sunday skies are expected to be clear with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will feel much more comfortable with a drop in humidity.