Minnesota weather: Showers and storms later on Sunday, pleasant work week

By
Published  September 21, 2025 8:09am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
Sunday starts on a quiet note before a chance of showers and storms returns in the late afternoon and evening hours.

The Brief

    • Showers and storms develop during the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday.
    • The slow-moving system that kept the threat of showers and rumbles in the forecast will then move away, leaving behind quiet weather.
    • Temperatures stay above average for the work week, with dry and sunny days to be expected.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another chance of showers and storms lingers for the late afternoon and evening hours of Sunday.

Sunday forecast 

Local perspective:

Sunday kicks off on a quiet note before temperatures warm into the lower and mid-70s. 

Scattered showers and storms are expected to pop up in southern Minnesota later today and into the evening. 

A few storms may produce hail. 

Storms could linger into parts of the overnight hours before moving out of the area.

Extended forecast 

What's next:

The slow-moving system which kept us with the chance of showers and a few thundershowers is moving away from us. 

A few showers may linger for very southern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin on Monday, but most of the area will stay fairly quiet and mild with above-average temperatures. 

The trend for dry days and mild temperatures will be the theme of this upcoming forecast.

