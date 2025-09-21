Minnesota weather: Showers and storms later on Sunday, pleasant work week

The Brief Showers and storms develop during the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday. The slow-moving system that kept the threat of showers and rumbles in the forecast will then move away, leaving behind quiet weather. Temperatures stay above average for the work week, with dry and sunny days to be expected.



Another chance of showers and storms lingers for the late afternoon and evening hours of Sunday.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Sunday kicks off on a quiet note before temperatures warm into the lower and mid-70s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to pop up in southern Minnesota later today and into the evening.

A few storms may produce hail.

Storms could linger into parts of the overnight hours before moving out of the area.

Extended forecast

What's next:

The slow-moving system which kept us with the chance of showers and a few thundershowers is moving away from us.

A few showers may linger for very southern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin on Monday, but most of the area will stay fairly quiet and mild with above-average temperatures.

The trend for dry days and mild temperatures will be the theme of this upcoming forecast.