Minnesota weather: Showers and storms later on Sunday, pleasant work week

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another chance of showers and storms lingers for the late afternoon and evening hours of Sunday.
Sunday forecast
Sunday kicks off on a quiet note before temperatures warm into the lower and mid-70s.
Scattered showers and storms are expected to pop up in southern Minnesota later today and into the evening.
A few storms may produce hail.
Storms could linger into parts of the overnight hours before moving out of the area.
Extended forecast
The slow-moving system which kept us with the chance of showers and a few thundershowers is moving away from us.
A few showers may linger for very southern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin on Monday, but most of the area will stay fairly quiet and mild with above-average temperatures.
The trend for dry days and mild temperatures will be the theme of this upcoming forecast.
