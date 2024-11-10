Minnesota weather: Showers to end early Sunday, sunny start to work week

The Brief Rain is expected to clear out Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will likely be cloudy, but dry. The work week will begin with sunshine before a possibility of light showers returns Wednesday.



Light showers on Sunday will end early in the morning, leaving behind a dry, but cloudy afternoon.

Cloudy Sunday

Showers are expected to end around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The midday hours will likely be cloudy and quiet.

A few peaks of sun will get through the clouds around 3 p.m.

Looking ahead

A breeze will pick up Sunday night and likely last through the first part of Monday.

Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

Another round of light showers will be possible on Wednesday.