Minnesota weather: Seasonable weekend; mild into next week

A more seasonable weekend is in store.

After a few stray spritzes early Friday, the day will be seasonable with highs around 48 degrees and afternoon sun in the Twin Cities. Overnight, it'll be quiet and frozen, with lows around 29 degrees.

Saturday will be brighter and quiet, with a high of around 46 degrees. Sunday will be warmer but breezy, with a high of around 55 degrees. A couple of rain showers are possible Sunday night into Monday.

Mild temperatures are in the forecast for the start of next week, with highs in the 50s and mid-40s for the Twin Cities. Here's your seven-day forecast: