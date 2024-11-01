Minnesota weather: Seasonable Friday after Halloween snow

The Brief Bright sunshine and warmer conditions are expected on Friday morning before cloud cover increases. Patchy fog is expected in some areas on Friday morning. Areas north of St. Cloud could see light stray showers.



Friday will be warmer than the snowy Halloween seen Thursday, with seasonable temperatures and cloud cover expected for most of the day.

Friday forecast

Some areas could see some patchy fog early Friday morning.

Sunshine will likely start out the day before cloud cover moves in later in the morning.

Areas north of St. Cloud could see light stray showers, while the Twin Cities is expected to stay dry with some passing clouds.

Friday will be seasonal and feel much warmer than the snowy Halloween the day before.

Temperatures will likely be in the upper 40s during the day with overnight low temperatures just above freezing.

Weekend forecast

Saturday looks like it will be off to a sunny start with temperatures expected to climb above average, reaching the 50s before scattered showers roll through in the evening.

Saturday showers are expected to last overnight with another round of showers possible later Sunday and then into Monday.