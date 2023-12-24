Minnesota weather: Record warmth for Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve will be warm, cloudy and rainy, and Christmas day will be more of the same.

Western Minnesota will get the majority of the rain Sunday, with the metro area staying mostly dry. The high temperature for Christmas Eve will be 55 degrees, which breaks the record of 46 degrees in 1957.

Christmas day will be very rainy across the whole state, with a high temperature of 50 degrees in the metro area. The rest of the week will be mild and warm.