Minnesota weather: Cloudy and rainy to start the weekend

The wet, cloudy weather continues to start the weekend.

Occasional showers are expected Friday as things stay unsettled, but rainfall will be splotchy, with some locations not getting much rain, while others could see downpours — especially in western Minnesota in the afternoon. Pop-up storms are possible along the Interstate 35 corridor in the early to mid-afternoon hours.

There may be a few peeks of the sun at times. Temperatures will be cooler than average, with highs in the mid-70s in the Twin Cities.

Things will gradually dry up overnight when lows dip into the low 60s in the Twin Cities and for much of the southern half of Minnesota.

Weekend weather forecast

Saturday will be fairly gloomy, with some stay drips possible. Clouds will clear late in the day (around 4-6 p.m.), with high temperatures topping out around 76 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Sunday will be drier, sunnier and overall a nicer day, with highs around 80 degrees. Expect some clouds and fog to start the day, but plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, the sun returns with highs in the 80s.

The forecast for Thursday, the first day of the Minnesota State Fair, is looking dry and sunny, with a high of 80 degrees. It's worth noting that this is still about a week away, so things can change — find the latest weather forecast here or download the FOX 9 weather app.