River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Cass County, Stearns County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Mille Lacs County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Swift County, Meeker County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Renville County, Ramsey County, Todd County, McLeod County, Washington County, Brown County, Rice County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Chisago County, Morrison County, Watonwan County, Nicollet County, Lac Qui Parle County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Pope County, Anoka County, Sibley County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Faribault County, Scott County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Steele County, Wright County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Rock County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Polk County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County

Minnesota weather: Rainfall totals after storms across northern MN

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 21, 2025 5:56pm CDT
The Brief

    • Storms in northern Minnesota led to temporary flash flooding across the Iron Range and Arrowhead Friday.
    • Some areas saw over three inches of rain from the storms.
    • Along with rain, these storms brought winds of up to 50 mph and hail.

(FOX 9) - Strong storms went through northern Minnesota which brought temporary flash flooding to parts of the Iron Range and Arrowhead. 

Rain totals for northern Minnesota 

Here are the rain totals after storms in northern Minnesota: 

  • Embarrass: 3.4 inches
  • Aurora: 3.16 inches
  • Mountain Iron: 3.04 inches
  • Biwabik: 3 inches
  • Aurora: 2.76 inches
  • Hoyt Lakes: 2.76 inches
  • Aurora: 2.75 inches
  • Isabella: 2.22 inches
  • Marcell: 2.20 inches
  • Babbitt: 2.16 inches
  • Tofte: 2.11 inches
  • Side Lake: 2.09 inches
  • Chisholm: 1.86 inches
  • Colvin Creek near Hoyt Lakes: 1.77 inches
  • Effie: 1.72 inches
  • Iron Junction: 1.69 inches
  • Ely: 1.62 inches
  • Lutsen: 1.62 inches
  • Grand Marais: 1.57 inches
  • Nashwauk: 1.57 inches
  • Keewatin: 1.55 inches
  • Tettegouche State Park: 1.53 inches
  • Wolf Ridge: 1.52 inches
  • Schroeder: 1.52 inches
  • Hibbing: 1.52 inches
  • Grand Rapids: 1.5 inches
  • Keewatin: 1.44 in
  • Beaver River near Beaver Bay: 1.39 inches
  • Silver Bay: 1.37 inches 
  • Skibo: 1.35 inches
  • Cutfoot: 1.33 inches
  • Hog Creek: 1.30 inches
  • Chisholm-Hibbing Airport: 1.29 inches
  • Cohasset: 1.29 inches
  • Virginia: 1.26 inches
  • Tower: 1.17 inches
  • Two Harbors: 1.12 inches
  • Butternut: 1.11 inches
  • Eveleth: 1.1 inches
  • Ely: 1.1 inches
  • Bena: 1.07 inches
  • Hackensack: 1.06 inches
  • Ojibwa: 1.04 inches
  • Bigfork: 1.04 inches
  • Clam Lake: 1.01 inches

Storm damage in Minnesota, North Dakota

Big picture view:

Severe storms in the region resulted in at least three deaths in North Dakota and reported damage in Bemidji Saturday. 

Beltrami County Emergency Management said that it issued a tornado warning for the southern part of the county, which includes Bemidji, just after midnight. However, no tornado sightings were reported in the area. 

Wind gusts of 106 mph were recorded at about 12:55 a.m. at the Bemidji Regional Airport. 

Rain and flash flooding then left many vehicles stalled in downtown Bemidji. 

No injuries have been reported, but widespread power outages and damaged infrastructure impacted many area residents.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Grand Forks confirmed that two of the deaths were attributed to a tornado that hit a home about three miles east of Enderlin in Cass County near the border with Ransom County. 

Severe WeatherMinnesota