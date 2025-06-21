Minnesota weather: Rainfall totals after storms across northern MN

The Brief Storms in northern Minnesota led to temporary flash flooding across the Iron Range and Arrowhead Friday. Some areas saw over three inches of rain from the storms. Along with rain, these storms brought winds of up to 50 mph and hail.



Strong storms went through northern Minnesota which brought temporary flash flooding to parts of the Iron Range and Arrowhead.

Rain totals for northern Minnesota

Here are the rain totals after storms in northern Minnesota:

Embarrass: 3.4 inches

Aurora: 3.16 inches

Mountain Iron: 3.04 inches

Biwabik: 3 inches

Aurora: 2.76 inches

Hoyt Lakes: 2.76 inches

Aurora: 2.75 inches

Isabella: 2.22 inches

Marcell: 2.20 inches

Babbitt: 2.16 inches

Tofte: 2.11 inches

Side Lake: 2.09 inches

Chisholm: 1.86 inches

Colvin Creek near Hoyt Lakes: 1.77 inches

Effie: 1.72 inches

Iron Junction: 1.69 inches

Ely: 1.62 inches

Lutsen: 1.62 inches

Grand Marais: 1.57 inches

Nashwauk: 1.57 inches

Keewatin: 1.55 inches

Tettegouche State Park: 1.53 inches

Wolf Ridge: 1.52 inches

Schroeder: 1.52 inches

Hibbing: 1.52 inches

Grand Rapids: 1.5 inches

Keewatin: 1.44 in

Beaver River near Beaver Bay: 1.39 inches

Silver Bay: 1.37 inches

Skibo: 1.35 inches

Cutfoot: 1.33 inches

Hog Creek: 1.30 inches

Chisholm-Hibbing Airport: 1.29 inches

Cohasset: 1.29 inches

Virginia: 1.26 inches

Tower: 1.17 inches

Two Harbors: 1.12 inches

Butternut: 1.11 inches

Eveleth: 1.1 inches

Ely: 1.1 inches

Bena: 1.07 inches

Hackensack: 1.06 inches

Ojibwa: 1.04 inches

Bigfork: 1.04 inches

Clam Lake: 1.01 inches

Storm damage in Minnesota, North Dakota

Big picture view:

Severe storms in the region resulted in at least three deaths in North Dakota and reported damage in Bemidji Saturday.

Beltrami County Emergency Management said that it issued a tornado warning for the southern part of the county, which includes Bemidji, just after midnight. However, no tornado sightings were reported in the area.

Wind gusts of 106 mph were recorded at about 12:55 a.m. at the Bemidji Regional Airport.

Rain and flash flooding then left many vehicles stalled in downtown Bemidji.

No injuries have been reported, but widespread power outages and damaged infrastructure impacted many area residents.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Grand Forks confirmed that two of the deaths were attributed to a tornado that hit a home about three miles east of Enderlin in Cass County near the border with Ransom County.

