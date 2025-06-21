Minnesota weather: Rainfall totals after storms across northern MN
(FOX 9) - Strong storms went through northern Minnesota which brought temporary flash flooding to parts of the Iron Range and Arrowhead.
Rain totals for northern Minnesota
Here are the rain totals after storms in northern Minnesota:
- Embarrass: 3.4 inches
- Aurora: 3.16 inches
- Mountain Iron: 3.04 inches
- Biwabik: 3 inches
- Aurora: 2.76 inches
- Hoyt Lakes: 2.76 inches
- Aurora: 2.75 inches
- Isabella: 2.22 inches
- Marcell: 2.20 inches
- Babbitt: 2.16 inches
- Tofte: 2.11 inches
- Side Lake: 2.09 inches
- Chisholm: 1.86 inches
- Colvin Creek near Hoyt Lakes: 1.77 inches
- Effie: 1.72 inches
- Iron Junction: 1.69 inches
- Ely: 1.62 inches
- Lutsen: 1.62 inches
- Grand Marais: 1.57 inches
- Nashwauk: 1.57 inches
- Keewatin: 1.55 inches
- Tettegouche State Park: 1.53 inches
- Wolf Ridge: 1.52 inches
- Schroeder: 1.52 inches
- Hibbing: 1.52 inches
- Grand Rapids: 1.5 inches
- Keewatin: 1.44 in
- Beaver River near Beaver Bay: 1.39 inches
- Silver Bay: 1.37 inches
- Skibo: 1.35 inches
- Cutfoot: 1.33 inches
- Hog Creek: 1.30 inches
- Chisholm-Hibbing Airport: 1.29 inches
- Cohasset: 1.29 inches
- Virginia: 1.26 inches
- Tower: 1.17 inches
- Two Harbors: 1.12 inches
- Butternut: 1.11 inches
- Eveleth: 1.1 inches
- Ely: 1.1 inches
- Bena: 1.07 inches
- Hackensack: 1.06 inches
- Ojibwa: 1.04 inches
- Bigfork: 1.04 inches
- Clam Lake: 1.01 inches
Storm damage in Minnesota, North Dakota
Big picture view:
Severe storms in the region resulted in at least three deaths in North Dakota and reported damage in Bemidji Saturday.
Beltrami County Emergency Management said that it issued a tornado warning for the southern part of the county, which includes Bemidji, just after midnight. However, no tornado sightings were reported in the area.
Wind gusts of 106 mph were recorded at about 12:55 a.m. at the Bemidji Regional Airport.
Rain and flash flooding then left many vehicles stalled in downtown Bemidji.
No injuries have been reported, but widespread power outages and damaged infrastructure impacted many area residents.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Grand Forks confirmed that two of the deaths were attributed to a tornado that hit a home about three miles east of Enderlin in Cass County near the border with Ransom County.
