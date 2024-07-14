Minnesota weather: Quiet and warm Sunday, a few storms expected to return Monday

After the clouds roll through the first half of Sunday, the sky will likely start to clear, leading to plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures to close the day.

Winds will likely stay lighter this afternoon, but a breeze is expected to pick up Monday afternoon out of the northwest.

Storms will be possible late tonight and into tomorrow morning across the state.

A few storms may linger here and there throughout the day tomorrow as well.

After Monday, the weather will turn rather quiet with highs cooling slightly and likely peaking in the 70s to near 80 degrees on most days to come this week.

Here's a look at today's temperatures and the seven-day forecast: