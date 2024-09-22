Minnesota weather: Quiet and cooler start to the week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Temperatures will likely peak in the 60s Sunday and near 70 on Monday.
The forecast shows temperatures will slowly moderate throughout the work week with highs from Wednesday through Friday peaking in the mid to upper 70s.
We’re seeing plenty of sunshine nearly every single day this upcoming week with only a very small chance of showers passing by Monday night.
Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast:
Minnesota weather forecast for Sunday, Sept 22, 2024.
