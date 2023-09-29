Minnesota weather: Pocket thunderstorms Friday morning; tropical heat this weekend

Pocket thunderstorms Friday morning will clear out after the commute, which will open the door to our tropical weekend ahead.

Storms are bringing heavy downpours, some pea-sized hail, lightning, and thunder Friday morning. But then conditions will turn brighter around the noon hour, before becoming warm and humid. Highs around 80 degrees are expected Friday afternoon in the Twin Cities. A stray rumble is possible Friday night, with some strong storms possible.

It'll be tropical feeling this weekend, when it'll feel like it's close to 90 thanks to the heat index. After some rumbles Saturday morning, a high of 83 degrees is expected, with a heat index of around 87 degrees and afternoon sunshine.

Sunday – the first day of October – will be even hotter, with a high of 87 degrees that feels more like 91 degrees.

Next week, the humidity falls, and the temperatures slowly do as well. Here's your seven-day forecast: