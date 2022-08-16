Minnesota weather: Partly sunny Tuesday, rain possible later this week

Clouds will start to clear on Tuesday, leading to a partly to mostly sunny afternoon for the Twin Cities metro. Rain is possible later this week.

The metro is between two systems on Tuesday. One that is bringing scattered showers and some thunderstorms to northern Minnesota, where locally heavy rain is possible. And the other is to the south, which led to the cloudy morning.

As the systems move east, it should lead to sunshine for central and southern Minnesota. Tuesday's high in the Twin Cities is warmer, with a high around 79 degrees.

Overnight, lows will dip into the 60s as storms linger in northern and western Minnesota. Though it should remain dry in the Twin Cities metro.

Wednesday will see a high around 81 degrees in the Twin Cities, with highs in the upper 70s for much of central and southern Minnesota. There will also be a better opportunity for a stray storm or two along and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. The storms could also include the Twin Cities metro by the end of the day.

There will be decent chances for rain Thursday into Friday.