Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Overnight storms lead to power outages, downed trees

By
Published  June 29, 2025 7:58am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Strong overnight storms led to storm warning sirens in the Twin Cities late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
    • There were five Doppler-confirmed tornadoes were reported in Carver County early Sunday morning and two others reported near Canby.
    • Some Twin Cities residents are waking up to downed trees after heavy rain, strong winds and lightning hit the area overnight.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Many Minnesotans woke up to severe weather warnings and sirens as widespread storms across Minnesota led to downed trees and power outages.

So far, there have been five Doppler-confirmed tornadoes reported in Carver County as of Sunday morning, with two others reported near Canby. 

Xcel Energy reports thousands of customers are still without power in the Twin Cities. 

READ MORE: Minnesota weather: 5 reported tornadoes in Carver County

This story will be updated with more information on the storms as it becomes available.  

MN weather: Overnight severe weather leaves power outages, damage

MN weather: Overnight severe weather leaves power outages, damage

Severe weather across Minnesota hit the Twin Cities metro overnight, with many customers waking up without power. Strong winds, lots of lightning, and heavy rain hit many parts of Minnesota. There were also multiple reports of torndoes in western Minnesota and South Dakota.

Minneapolis storm warnings, damage 

Big picture view:

Storm sirens were heard in downtown Minneapolis overnight. 

Mpls storm sirens downtown

Mpls storm sirens downtown

Storm sirens were heard in downtown Minneapolis just before 1 a.m. on Sunday

Lightning was also spotted in northeast Minneapolis. 

Northeast Mpls lightning

Northeast Mpls lightning

Footage shows lightning in northeast Minneapolis.

Downed trees across Minnesota

Residents also woke up to downed trees and debris in the area that blocked paths and roadways. 

Photo taken by Devry Foss shows a downed tree in Maple Grove.  (Supplied)

Storms also damaged trees in Lake Virgina near Highway 7. 

Image 1 of 3

Photo taken by Dustin Adams shows storm damage aftermath on Lake Virginia near Highway 7. 

From: Supplied

A severe thunderstorm warning that covered parts of the southwest metro was lifted around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday. 

5 tornadoes reported in Carver County 

5 tornadoes reported in Carver County

5 tornadoes reported in Carver County

Five Doppler-confirmed tornadoes were reported in Carver County early Sunday morning, including Victoria, two around Waconia, one near Cologne and one in St. Bonifacius. Meanwhile, two tornadoes were observed about two hours apart near Canby, in far western Minnesota on Saturday evening. The National Weather Service will assess damage from the storms to officially confirm how many tornadoes there were Saturday night and Sunday morning.

What we know:

Five Doppler-confirmed tornadoes were reported in Carver County early Sunday morning, including Victoria, two around Waconia, one near Cologne and one in St. Bonifacius. 

Meanwhile, two tornadoes were observed about two hours apart near Canby, in far western Minnesota on Saturday evening. 

The National Weather Service will assess damage from the storms to officially confirm how many tornadoes there were Saturday night and Sunday morning. 

Tornado spotted near Canby, Minnesota

Tornado spotted near Canby, Minnesota

A second tornado was observed near Canby, Minnesota, on Saturday night. This video, taken by Bill Doms, is looped.

Tornado spotted near Minnesota-South Dakota border

Tornado spotted near Minnesota-South Dakota border

A tornado was spotted west of Canby, Minnesota, northwest of Clear Lake, South Dakota, on Saturday. This video, taken by Bill Doms, is looped.

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast and submitted photos from viewers.

Severe WeatherWeather