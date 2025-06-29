Minnesota weather: Overnight storms lead to power outages, downed trees

The Brief Strong overnight storms led to storm warning sirens in the Twin Cities late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. There were five Doppler-confirmed tornadoes were reported in Carver County early Sunday morning and two others reported near Canby. Some Twin Cities residents are waking up to downed trees after heavy rain, strong winds and lightning hit the area overnight.



Many Minnesotans woke up to severe weather warnings and sirens as widespread storms across Minnesota led to downed trees and power outages.

So far, there have been five Doppler-confirmed tornadoes reported in Carver County as of Sunday morning, with two others reported near Canby.

Xcel Energy reports thousands of customers are still without power in the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis storm warnings, damage

Big picture view:

Storm sirens were heard in downtown Minneapolis overnight.

Lightning was also spotted in northeast Minneapolis.

Downed trees across Minnesota

Residents also woke up to downed trees and debris in the area that blocked paths and roadways.

Photo taken by Devry Foss shows a downed tree in Maple Grove. (Supplied)

Storms also damaged trees in Lake Virgina near Highway 7.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo taken by Dustin Adams shows storm damage aftermath on Lake Virginia near Highway 7. From: Supplied

A severe thunderstorm warning that covered parts of the southwest metro was lifted around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

5 tornadoes reported in Carver County

What we know:

Five Doppler-confirmed tornadoes were reported in Carver County early Sunday morning, including Victoria, two around Waconia, one near Cologne and one in St. Bonifacius.

Meanwhile, two tornadoes were observed about two hours apart near Canby, in far western Minnesota on Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service will assess damage from the storms to officially confirm how many tornadoes there were Saturday night and Sunday morning.