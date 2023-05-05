Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:48 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

Minnesota weather: Off-and-on rain showers this weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
FOX 9

Friday's forecast: Cooler with highs in the 60s

Rain rolls in late tonight and sticks around through most of Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Off-and-on showers are possible this weekend, as temperatures stay mostly seasonable. 

Friday will see a high of around 68 degrees and rising humidity, with some spotty rain possible. The best chances for rain showers is across southern Minnesota, near Interstate 90.

Overnight, showers will spread across the area, with isolated claps of thunder, as lows dip into the 50s in the southern half of Minnesota. 

Saturday will be the coolest and wettest day of the weekend, but still a seasonable 66 degrees. It'll be mostly cloudy with showers or rumbles of thunder possible.

It warms up on Sunday, which will see a high of around 73 degrees, patchy sun with a stray thunder chance. 

Looking ahead to next week, it'll be warm, with highs in the 70s. The average high this time of year is 65 degrees.