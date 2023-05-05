Minnesota weather: Off-and-on rain showers this weekend

Off-and-on showers are possible this weekend, as temperatures stay mostly seasonable.

Friday will see a high of around 68 degrees and rising humidity, with some spotty rain possible. The best chances for rain showers is across southern Minnesota, near Interstate 90.

Overnight, showers will spread across the area, with isolated claps of thunder, as lows dip into the 50s in the southern half of Minnesota.

Saturday will be the coolest and wettest day of the weekend, but still a seasonable 66 degrees. It'll be mostly cloudy with showers or rumbles of thunder possible.

It warms up on Sunday, which will see a high of around 73 degrees, patchy sun with a stray thunder chance.

Looking ahead to next week, it'll be warm, with highs in the 70s. The average high this time of year is 65 degrees.