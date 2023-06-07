Minnesota weather: Much lower humidity

The humidity is much lower on Wednesday, with a high near 80 degrees.

On Wednesday, morning clouds will give way to some patchy sunshine with much lower humidity. Overnight, it'll be quiet and cooler, with a low of around 60 degrees.

Thursday will feature pleasant warmth, with a high of 81 degrees, and a mostly sunny sky with a light breeze.

A hint of humidity with a spotty, pop-up rumble is possible for Friday and Saturday, which will feature highs in the low 80s. Gorgeous mid-70s and sunshine are in the forecast by Sunday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

The average high this time of year is 77 degrees, with an average low of 58 degrees.