Minnesota weather: Much lower humidity

By FOX 9 Staff
Morning clouds give way to some patchy sunshine Wednesday with much lower humidity. Very pleasant warmth near 80 Wednesday afternoon. Low 80s and comfy sunshine for Thursday. A hint of humidity with a spotty, pop-up rumble for Friday and Saturday, but gorgeous mid-70s by Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The humidity is much lower on Wednesday, with a high near 80 degrees.

On Wednesday, morning clouds will give way to some patchy sunshine with much lower humidity. Overnight, it'll be quiet and cooler, with a low of around 60 degrees.

Thursday will feature pleasant warmth, with a high of 81 degrees, and a mostly sunny sky with a light breeze.

A hint of humidity with a spotty, pop-up rumble is possible for Friday and Saturday, which will feature highs in the low 80s. Gorgeous mid-70s and sunshine are in the forecast by Sunday. 

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

The average high this time of year is 77 degrees, with an average low of 58 degrees.