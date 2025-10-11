Minnesota weather: Mild Saturday, scattered showers and stronger winds Sunday

The Brief Saturday is shaping up to be very mild with a southeast breeze. A cold front brings a chance of scattered showers later Sunday with gusty south and southeast winds. After mild temperatures this weekend, the first half of the work week will have dry conditions.



It'll be a breezy weekend with above-average temperatures.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Saturday is looking to be the "nicer" of the two days for the weekend.

Southeast winds will gust into the 20s in the afternoon with more wind off to the west.

It'll stay fairly sunny in the Twin Cities Metro with late-day clouds rolling in.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Winds will increase and stay strong on Saturday night into Sunday.

A few areas could have gusts of 35 to 40 mph.

Showers look a little more numerous off toward western Minnesota on Sunday with the chance of a few showers for the Twin Cities later in the day.

The southeast and south winds over the weekend will keep temperatures above average and mild for October.

Showers move out on Sunday night, leaving behind a quiet and seasonable start to the work week.

Temperatures look to rebound later this upcoming week.