Minnesota weather: Mild and dry weekend ahead

Temperatures will likely warm into the lower 70s this afternoon with sunshine to start and then a few more clouds later.

There will still be a slight breeze out of the northwest, but overall, Saturday is shaping up to be a mild one.

Temperatures are expected to get a touch warmer on Sunday and the combination with light wind will make for a gorgeous close to the weekend.

The forecast shows a few showers scoot by in southern Minnesota early Monday, but the rest of the area will stay partly cloudy.

Temperatures will likely peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s this week with a few chances of showers and rumbles late Wednesday into Thursday.

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast: