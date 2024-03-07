Minnesota weather: Cold front stalls in the metro Thursday leading to wide range in high temperatures

A cold front is cooling off temperatures across the state on Thursday, but how warm it gets depends on where you are.

Temperatures will vary across the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. Highs will make it at least into the 40s, but the eastern metro could see highs in the 50s. The west will have much cooler air with places in west-central Minnesota staying in the 30s.

There will be mostly cloudy skies overnight, with lows below freezing at 29 degrees for the metro and in the teens for northern Minnesota.

Friday will be cooler with a high of 43 degrees in the metro, but a breeze from the north and northwest keeps us feeling a little chillier. A few showers will be possible down across the southeastern part of the state on Friday.

The weekend is shaping up to be quiet and sunny. Temperatures will start moderate, with highs in the mid-40s on Saturday and then a shot at the lower 50s on Sunday. Next week is looking warm again, as Monday through Wednesday could see highs in the 60s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: