Minnesota weather: Blustery Tuesday, snow possible later in the week

Spring arrives Tuesday night, but it'll feel more like winter as temperatures will be below average for the rest of the week.

Tuesday is our warmest day with highs above average in the mid-40s for the Twin Cities metro area and partly cloudy skies. However, the winds will make it feel colder with gusts at 30 mph in the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures cool overnight with lows in the teens and mostly clear skies. Northerly winds bring cooler air on Wednesday for a high of around 31 degrees.

The weather turns more unsettled by the end of the week, with possible accumulating snow starting Thursday night and into Friday morning. Temperatures remain below average for the week and into the weekend with our next chance of snow arriving on Sunday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: