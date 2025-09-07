Minnesota weather: Here's how low temps got this morning

The Brief Frost advisories and freeze warnings were in place for some areas of Minnesota on Sunday morning. Temperatures dropped into the 30s and even some upper 20s in a few places. Morning lows won't be as cold for the upcoming work week.



A cold air mass of high pressure sitting over the region brought the right ingredients for a frosty start in parts of the area.

Coldest morning since spring

What we know:

A stable air mass of high pressure has been sitting over most of the region.

This area of high pressure made for a clear sky and light winds, which led to this cold start to the day.

Most of the area dropped into the 30s, with a few places in northern and northeastern Minnesota briefly hitting the upper 20s.

The Twin Cities stayed a little warmer with the urban heat island scenario happening.

Most of the Twin Cities were in the 40s to a few upper 30s on Sunday morning.

Warming trend ahead

What's next:

Temperatures won't be as cold in the upcoming forecast.

Morning lows will trend much milder with 50s to lower 60s most of this work week.

Highs could even hit near or above 80° late in the week for parts of Minnesota.

Here's your seven-day forecast: