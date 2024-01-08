Minnesota weather: Light flakes for Twin Cities metro; heaviest snow for southern MN

Snow is in the forecast for southern Minnesota, with some light flakes for the Twin Cities metro.

The Twin Cities rides in the "splash zone" of a large storm system bringing a foot of snow across Iowa and southern Wisconsin later Monday and Tuesday. An advance wave of flakes is bringing accumulations across southwestern and western Minnesota Monday, with the bulk of more snow falling Monday night and Tuesday across southern and southeastern Minnesota. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect for the area.

Again, we'll barely see much snow in the Twin Cities metro, with maybe an inch of snow possible over the next 24 hours.

Here's a look at the snow potential with this round of wintry weather:

Projected snow totals.

The high on Monday in the Twin Cities will be around 32 degrees. Overnight, light snow showers are possible for the Twin Cities with a low of around 23 degrees.

Tuesday will be blustery and cloudy, turning breezy as the snowflakes taper off. The high will be around 29 degrees.

Then, it gets colder. With frigid temperatures in the forecast for this weekend. Here's the seven-day forecast: