Minnesota weather: Improving air quality Friday, then it gets hot

The air quality will improve on Friday ahead of a steamy Saturday.

The southern flow on Friday will help disperse smoke from the wildfires in Canada, which prompted an air quality alert across Minnesota and western Wisconsin Thursday and Friday. With highs in the lower 80s on Friday, the day will feature plenty of hazy sunshine and pleasant warmth.

Friday night, it'll be fairly clear with increasing breezes and a low of around 70 degrees.

Then it turns hot and tropical on Saturday, with a high of around 95 degrees in the Twin Cities that will feel more like 100 degrees. Dew points will surge into the 70s by Saturday evening, especially in southwestern Minnesota. Excessive heat warnings may be issued.

A cold front will then bring in lower dew points for Sunday before we surge up again for the middle of next week. Some hazy sunshine is possible, with a high of around 87 degrees Sunday.

There's the potential for some record-breaking heat next week. Here's your seven-day forecast: