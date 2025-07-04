Minnesota weather: Hot and steamy July 4, heat advisory in place

The Brief The afternoon and evening of July 4 is looking hot and steamy with a heat advisory covering the Twin Cities and an excessive heat warning in northern Minnesota. Temperatures will feel tropical with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 80s by noon. Severe rain and storms in northwestern Minnesota could interrupt some fireworks displays.



Independence Day will see a dry night for fireworks in most of the state with hot and steamy temperatures and a heat advisory in place for the Twin Cities area.

Northern Minnesota and parts of northwestern Wisconsin are facing excessive heat warnings, while parts of northwestern Minnesota could see severe storms later in the evening.

July 4 forecast

Local perspective:

With emerging sunshine to start the morning, fireworks displays will remain dry for most of the state.

Temperatures will reach the 90s but start to feel like 100 degrees by late afternoon on July 4.

A cold front could bring some storms to northwestern Minnesota later in the evening, just in time to possibly interrupt fireworks displays.

Those storms could become severe by late this evening and overnight tonight.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

Overnight storms will continue to roll southeast across the start and move into the Twin Cities after midnight.

Unsettled weather in the metro might lead to hit-or-miss storms from the morning into the late afternoon on Saturday.

Those scattered storms will likely clear out by Saturday evening.

Sunday's forecast is looking pleasant with a drop in humidity and northern flowing winds.