Minnesota weather: Hot and humid Sunday, temps near 100 Monday

After a warm but comfortable Saturday, we're bracing for a big heat wave to carry us through the rest of the weekend.

An excessive heat warning is in place for the Metro and counties in Western Minnesota, with a heat advisory in place for much of the state.

Most areas in Minnesota only cooled into the 70s overnight, setting the stage for quite the warm up into the afternoon. With hot air expanding from West to East, most of Western Minnesota can expect afternoon highs in the upper 90s, while the rest of the state will get into the mid-90s.

Dew Points Sunday afternoon will reach the mid-60s to 70s, which will make things feel more like the triple digits heading into Sunday. On the comfort level, those dew points are considered 'very humid' to ‘tropical.’

Monday will shape up to be even hotter, with afternoon temperatures reaching into the upper 90s and 'feels like' temperatures well into the triple digits.

Stay cool and stay hydrated!