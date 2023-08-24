Minnesota weather: Hot but not as oppressive for first day of Minnesota State Fair

It's the first day of the Minnesota State Fair, and it'll be hot but not oppressive like it has been the previous two days.

Thursday will see a high of around 88 degrees, but it'll feel more like 95 degrees. This will feel about 15 degrees cooler than it felt on Wednesday.

The humidity will continue into Friday, but it won't be nearly as swampy. The high will be around 86 degrees, with the chance for a few isolated storms.

Relief from the heat comes this weekend. The high on Saturday will be around 77 degrees in the Twin Cities. Sunday is looking nice with a high of around 80 degrees.

The start of next week is looking gorgeous, with highs in the upper 70s and sunshine.

Here's your seven-day forecast: