Minnesota weather: Snow totals so far

The Brief Snow has been falling steadily in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. The snowstorm is expected to linger into the night and leave the area by Sunday morning.



Steady, light snow has been falling in Minnesota all day Saturday, and is expected to continue into the night.

Here are some snow totals so far into the snowstorm.

Snow totals in Minnesota

By the numbers:

Snow continues to fall in the southern half of the state, including the Twin Cities.

Snow totals so far:

Fairmont: 7.5 inches

New Richland: 6 inches

Faribault: 5.5 inches

St. James: 5 inches

Albert Lea: 4.5 inches

St. Clair 4 inches

Owatonna: 3.5 inches

Lake Crystal: 3.5 inches

Bloomington: 2.8 inches

Snow continues to fall in MN

Local perspective:

Snow is expected to stay steady into the night, and will leave the area around midnight.

According to MnDOT's 511 map, most roads in the Twin Cities metro have snow covering the roadways.

In southern Minnesota, some roads are completely covered with snow or drifting snow, while some have light snow and ice on the roads. Most of the roads in those areas are reported to have icy and slippery conditions.

