Minnesota weather: Snow totals so far
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Steady, light snow has been falling in Minnesota all day Saturday, and is expected to continue into the night.
Here are some snow totals so far into the snowstorm.
Snow totals in Minnesota
By the numbers:
Snow continues to fall in the southern half of the state, including the Twin Cities.
Snow totals so far:
- Fairmont: 7.5 inches
- New Richland: 6 inches
- Faribault: 5.5 inches
- St. James: 5 inches
- Albert Lea: 4.5 inches
- St. Clair 4 inches
- Owatonna: 3.5 inches
- Lake Crystal: 3.5 inches
- Bloomington: 2.8 inches
Snow continues to fall in MN
Local perspective:
Snow is expected to stay steady into the night, and will leave the area around midnight.
According to MnDOT's 511 map, most roads in the Twin Cities metro have snow covering the roadways.
In southern Minnesota, some roads are completely covered with snow or drifting snow, while some have light snow and ice on the roads. Most of the roads in those areas are reported to have icy and slippery conditions.
