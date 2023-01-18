Minnesota weather: Heavy snow rolls in overnight; expected to be commute-buster

After a stretch of rain and mild temperatures earlier in the week, much of southern and southeastern Minnesota will see snow Wednesday into Thursday.

An approaching system will bring heavy snow showers throughout times beginning overnight into Thursday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the southern and southeastern portion of Minnesota, with a possible 5-9 inches of snow expected as the storm continues to track east. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities metro could see anywhere from 3-6 inches of snow by lunchtime Thursday.

The seven-day forecast offers consistency in temperatures, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens throughout the Twin Cities region.