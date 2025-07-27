Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Dakota County, Rice County, Washington County, Anoka County, Meeker County, Swift County, Blue Earth County, Sherburne County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Hennepin County, Waseca County, Wright County, McLeod County, Scott County, Kandiyohi County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Brown County, Faribault County, Martin County, Yellow Medicine County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Pine County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County
2
Extreme Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Rock County, Jackson County, Lyon County

Minnesota weather: Hazy and hot to start the week, cooler Wednesday

By
Published  July 27, 2025 7:55am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Extreme heat warnings across the metro

It's a hot and toasty end to the weekend with extreme heat warnings in place across much of the state. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Air quality alerts last into the first half of Monday.
    • A few rumbles may pop up on Sunday evening and quickly fade after sunset.
    • A few showers and storms midweek, along with cooler temperatures on Wednesday into Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hazy sunshine will be the theme for Sunday into Monday, with a midweek cooldown in the forecast as well as a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Smoky weather is sticking around today with some minor improvements for parts of the area. 

Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s. 

A few showers and thunderstorms look to pop up this evening and track east-southeast and will likely taper off after sunset.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Monday is shaping up to be hot and sunny. 

There will likely be a hazy sky, but at ground level, there will be some improvement compared to the weekend. 

Tuesday will feature more heat and will likely be on the muggier side. 

A cold front approaches late on Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers and storms followed by cooler temperatures. 

Highs look to stay in the 70s on Wednesday through Friday.

