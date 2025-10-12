Minnesota weather: Gusty with showers on Sunday, mild and sunny Monday

The Brief Strong south and southeast winds will blow all day long, keeping temperatures mild. Scattered showers track eastward across the state with a better chance of showers in the Twin Cities during the afternoon and evening hours. There will be a few chances of light showers throughout the work week with up and down temperatures.



It'll be a gusty close to the weekend with a few rounds of showers ahead.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Strong southeast winds will keep temperatures fairly mild and above average.

Gusts could reach 35 to 40 mph throughout the day.

Showers will slide eastward Sunday with a better chance for the Metro to see off and on light rain later in the day.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Showers linger into the first part of the overnight hours before our sky slowly starts to see clouds depart the area.

Temperatures look closer to average Monday with plenty of sunshine all day long.

A few showers arrive in southern Minnesota Monday night into Tuesday.

Another round of showers slides by with milder temperatures around Thursday.