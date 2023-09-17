Minnesota weather: Gorgeous Sunday; warmer this week

Another beautiful, fall-like day is in store on Sunday.

The high on Sunday will be in the low 70s, with plenty of sunshine. Overnight, temperatures will dip down into the upper 40s and low 50s.

As we move into the start of the work week, we'll notice a touch more humidity and a bit warmer temperatures.

This warming trend begins on Monday, with highs around 75 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday-Thursday will see temperatures climb into the low 80s.

Friday and Saturday bring our next best chance at a little bit of rain, but we could see a few scattered showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, though pretty isolated.

Here's the seven-day forecast: