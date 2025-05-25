Minnesota weather: Gorgeous Sunday forecast, quiet Memorial Day ahead

The Brief The trend of stable weather with light winds and comfortable conditions lasts through Memorial Day. Clouds increase on Monday, leading to a chance of showers Monday night through Wednesday. Temperatures look to warm up nicely toward the end of the week.



Mild weather is still ahead for today and Memorial Day with a chance of showers returning midweek.

Sunday and Memorial Day forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Big picture view:

Light winds continue again on Sunday.

Temperatures will get a touch warmer than Friday and Saturday, with much of the area peaking close to, or just above, 70 degrees.

Expect a sunny day ahead, with more sunshine for tomorrow morning.

Clouds are expected to increase on Memorial Day, but the forecast shows that things will stay dry.

Temperatures will again climb close to 70 degrees on the afternoon of Memorial Day.

A few showers look possible on Monday night.

Extended forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What's next:

There is a small chance of showers and a few rumbles on Tuesday.

Temperatures will back off slightly for both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs staying in the mid-60s both days under a fairly overcast sky.

A stray sprinkle or shower can't be ruled out for Wednesday, but the latter half of this extended outlook is shaping up to be dry.

Temperatures will trend warmer and back above average toward next weekend with hints of the lower 80s returning.