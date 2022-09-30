Minnesota weather: Gorgeous start to October expected

A few spotty showers are possible on Friday ahead of a sunny weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s.

Clouds will clear on Friday after a few spotty showers in the morning hours, with highs expected to climb into the low 70s making for a pleasant afternoon. A few spotty showers and passing clouds are also possible Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Saturday is looking mild with a high of 70 and a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky for the first day of October. A gorgeous Sunday is in store with a high of 68 degrees and sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week, it'll start off warmer than average, with highs in the low 70s. Things will cool off though toward the end of the week, with a high on Thursday expected to be in the low 50s.