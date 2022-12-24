Minnesota weather: Frigid temperatures and gusty winds

The cold temperatures and strong winds will hang around Saturday, but there will be plenty of sunshine.

There’s a wind chill advisory in place for Saturday in the Twin Cities and a wind chill warning for parts of southwestern Minnesota. Temperatures will struggle to make it above 0 degrees, with an expected high of around 2 degrees.

However, the temperatures will feel much colder in the sub-zeros, often feeling like -20 to -40 degrees. The winds will gust anywhere from 15 to over 30 mph, which could cause some blowing snow.

On the bright side, there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day Saturday. Looking ahead, there’s a chance for some possible flurries on Christmas, and the temperatures will still feel frigidly cold. The high will be around 5 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to rise as the week goes on, and by Wednesday, the Twin Cities could see temperatures above average in the mid-30s.