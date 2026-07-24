Minnesota weather: Friday morning showers, hot and steamy weekend ahead

The Brief Friday morning showers will give way to clear skies and warmer weather by the afternoon. Thunderstorms are likely in northern Minnesota Friday night, with extreme heat coming to the Twin Cities this weekend. Highs in the 90s and steamy conditions are expected all weekend, with another chance of storms on Sunday.



A warm, humid Friday morning will lead to a hot and steamy weekend, with storms possible in northern Minnesota and an extreme heat watch for the Twin Cities in the coming days.

Friday forecast

Local perspective:

Early risers might want to grab an umbrella as scattered showers move across Minnesota.

That rain is expected to mostly clear out by the morning commute, with just a few lingering drops and clouds around midday before more sunshine returns in the afternoon.

A southwest breeze will bring a little more moisture by the afternoon, making it feel a bit more humid.

Warm and breezy conditions will prevail by the dinnertime hours.

The Twin Cities will likely stay dry Friday evening, but northern Minnesota could see thunderstorms as the day wraps up.

Storms possible up north

Image shows risk of severe weather in northern Minnesota. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Storms are expected to roll out of North Dakota on Friday afternoon and slide into northwestern Minnesota.

The main threat will be large hail, but a few storms may produce strong winds with a small chance of an isolated tornado.

Storms will likely taper in strength as the evening moves forward.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

An extreme heat watch is in effect for the Twin Cities starting Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will climb from 84 degrees on Friday to 94 degrees Saturday and 95 degrees Sunday, with high humidity making it feel even hotter. The heat and humidity will linger into Monday, with highs holding near 95 degrees.

Another round of thunderstorms is possible late Sunday as the weekend wraps up. After that, Tuesday through Thursday look similar, with sunshine and steady temperatures.