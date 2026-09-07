1 dead after shooting in Lakeville Sunday night
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - One man is dead after a shooting in Lakeville, Minnesota Sunday night.
What we know:
Around 6:30 p.m. police responded to a home on the 16200 block of Flagstaff Avenue near County Road 46, according to the Lakeville Police Department.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
Local perspective:
No one is in custody, but police say there is no threat to the public.
The Source: This story uses information from a Lakeville Police Department press release.