1 dead after shooting in Lakeville Sunday night

The Brief One man is dead after a shooting in Lakeville, Minnesota on Sunday night. Police responded to a home on Flagstaff Avenue near County Road 46 around 6:30 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.



One man is dead after a shooting in Lakeville, Minnesota Sunday night.

What we know:

Around 6:30 p.m. police responded to a home on the 16200 block of Flagstaff Avenue near County Road 46, according to the Lakeville Police Department.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Local perspective:

No one is in custody, but police say there is no threat to the public.