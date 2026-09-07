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1 dead after shooting in Lakeville Sunday night

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 7, 2026 6:09 AM CDT
Published September 7, 2026 6:09 AM CDT

The Brief

    • One man is dead after a shooting in Lakeville, Minnesota on Sunday night.
    • Police responded to a home on Flagstaff Avenue near County Road 46 around 6:30 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound.
    • The victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - One man is dead after a shooting in Lakeville, Minnesota Sunday night. 

What we know:

Around 6:30 p.m. police responded to a home on the 16200 block of Flagstaff Avenue near County Road 46, according to the Lakeville Police Department. 

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. 

Local perspective:

No one is in custody, but police say there is no threat to the public. 

The Source: This story uses information from a Lakeville Police Department press release. 

Crime and Public SafetyLakeville