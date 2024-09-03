Minnesota weather: A bright, gorgeous day for the first day of school

The Brief The Twin Cities daytime high is 78 degrees. The afternoon gets breezy with winds at 10-20+ mph. Temperatures are back in the 80s on Wednesday, and rain chances return on Thursday.



It will be a bright and comfortable day as kids return for the first day of school on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast

The morning starts with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid-60s. By the afternoon, it warms into the 70s with plenty of blue skies and sunshine. The daytime high in the Twin Cities metro is 78 degrees.

Things will turn breezy in the afternoon with winds out of the south at 10-20+ mph. Overnight temperatures dip into the 50s and pocket low 60s.

Midweek forecast

The warmth is sticking around for a bit longer with a high of 82 degrees on Wednesday.

As we head into the end of the week, temperatures are cool and feel more fall-like with highs in the 60s. But the warmth isn’t over yet, as temperatures heat back into the mid-70s by the start of next week.

While the week looks relatively dry, we could see some shower activity on Thursday morning.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast:

