Minnesota weather: Deja vu Friday as the toasty sunshine continues

The Brief Above-average temperatures continue to linger across the state, but cooler weather arrives just in time for October. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 85 degrees on Friday. The weekend is more of the same, with abundant sunshine and highs in the 80s.



The above-average temperatures are sticking around for another toasty day on Friday, but cooler weather is on the way.

Friday's forecast

Another very warm and tranquil day will round out the workweek. Temperatures remain in the mid-80s statewide, but northern Minnesota near the Canadian border will have cooler temperatures in the 70s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 85 degrees, well above the average of 68 degrees.

The skies will stay sunny and clear, accompanied by gentle winds that will initially come from the south before shifting to the north at around 5 mph.

Overnight, expect calm conditions with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Warm weekend

The warm and dry trend will carry into the weekend, with statewide highs in the low to mid-80s. By Sunday, the wind shifts from the east, bringing a slight temperature drop to a high of around 82 degrees.

Warm conditions will linger into early next week, but a cold front is set to arrive, bringing the first taste of fall as temperatures dip into the 60s for the start of October on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: