Minnesota weather: Mild and sunny again Friday, pleasant sunshine for the weekend

The Brief Expect a nice end to the workweek with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures range from the 60s in northern Minnesota to the 80s in southwestern regions. The sunny and warm weather continues throughout the weekend.



Friday brings another mild and bright day across Minnesota, with plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect a warm, pleasant and sun-filled day with very light easterly winds.

Highs will range from the 60s in northeastern Minnesota and 70s across central regions, while pushing into the 80s in the southwest. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 77 degrees.

Overnight will be fairly mild, as lows settle in the 60s under mostly clear skies.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota forecast

What's next:

The weekend looks dry and sunny with above-average temperatures.

Saturday brings abundant sunshine and highs in the mid-70s, with a light northeast breeze keeping it a touch cooler. Sunday continues the bright and warm trend as highs climb into the upper-70s.

The warm conditions continue into the start of the week with highs in the 80s. We kick off October on Wednesday well above average with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)