Minnesota weather: Sunny skies Wednesday, smooth sailing into a warmer weekend

The Brief It's another bright and sunny afternoon on Wednesday. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 75 degrees. The warm and sunny conditions will continue into the weekend and the start of next week.



Patchy morning fog clears for a bright and comfortable afternoon with highs in the mid-70s for the Twin Cities metro on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Areas of fog in the morning will clear for a sunny and beautiful afternoon with a light breeze from the northeast.

Highs will climb into the low to mid-70s statewide, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 75 degrees.

Overnight, skies remain mostly clear with lows in the mid-50s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday will feel warm with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s, above the average high of around 70 degrees for this time of year.

The sunny and warm conditions continue into the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and into the low 80s on Sunday.

The above-average temperatures will carry into the start of next week, which may be a touch humid.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: