Minnesota weather: Dense morning fog leads to a brighter, more seasonable afternoon

The Brief Dense morning fog will lift for a brighter Tuesday afternoon. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 70 degrees. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s later this week.



Dense morning fog will clear Tuesday morning for a brighter, seasonable afternoon in the Twin Cities metro.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A dense fog advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. for the eastern half of Minnesota. The morning fog will gradually lift, though some clouds stick around into the afternoon. Winds are light from the northeast at 5–10 mph.

(FOX 9)

Temperatures range from the low and mid 70s in western Minnesota to the 60s in southeastern regions. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 70 degrees.

Overnight lows dip into the mid-50s with more fog expected for Wednesday morning.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday brings similar conditions with morning fog, followed by brighter conditions later in the day.

Temperatures heat up nicely later in the week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.