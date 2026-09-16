Minnesota weather: Comfortable Wednesday before light evening rain showers

The Brief Temperatures warm into the low to mid-70s across much of Minnesota on Wednesday. Clouds increase in the afternoon ahead of light evening rain showers. Widespread heavy rain is possible on Friday, with some areas seeing 1–3 inches.



Temperatures climb into the 70s across much of Minnesota as clouds gradually increase before light rain showers arrive Wednesday evening.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday starts cooler under a mix of sunshine and clouds before cloud cover gradually increases during the afternoon.

Temperatures warm into the low to mid-70s across much of Minnesota, with the Twin Cities topping out around 75 degrees. Southeasterly winds stay light at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday evening stays cloudy and mild as scattered light showers arrive after sunset. Overnight lows fall into the 50s and mid-60s.

(FOX 9)

Widespread heavy rain possible this week

What's next:

Thursday stays quiet and a touch more humid, with highs in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Heavy rain is possible on Friday as a system from the tropical pacific rolls into the upper Midwest. Widespread rainfall totals of 1–3+ inches are possible, especially for central and southern Minnesota.

Most of the weekend stays dry, though a few light showers could return Sunday night into Monday.

Temperatures remain comfortable in the upper 60s and low 70s heading into early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)