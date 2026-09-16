Minnesota weather: Comfortable Wednesday before light evening rain showers
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Temperatures climb into the 70s across much of Minnesota as clouds gradually increase before light rain showers arrive Wednesday evening.
Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota
What to expect:
Wednesday starts cooler under a mix of sunshine and clouds before cloud cover gradually increases during the afternoon.
Temperatures warm into the low to mid-70s across much of Minnesota, with the Twin Cities topping out around 75 degrees. Southeasterly winds stay light at 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday evening stays cloudy and mild as scattered light showers arrive after sunset. Overnight lows fall into the 50s and mid-60s.
(FOX 9)
Widespread heavy rain possible this week
What's next:
Thursday stays quiet and a touch more humid, with highs in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Heavy rain is possible on Friday as a system from the tropical pacific rolls into the upper Midwest. Widespread rainfall totals of 1–3+ inches are possible, especially for central and southern Minnesota.
Most of the weekend stays dry, though a few light showers could return Sunday night into Monday.
Temperatures remain comfortable in the upper 60s and low 70s heading into early next week.
Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
(FOX 9)
The Source: This forecast uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.