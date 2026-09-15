I-394 closure will affect commute into downtown Minneapolis Sept. 18-21

The Brief Eastbound I-394 will close between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis from 10 a.m. on Sept. 18 through 5 a.m. on Sept. 21. Crews will replace bridge joints, paint Penn Avenue bridge beams and complete other repairs during the closure. Drivers should expect detours to northbound Highway 169 and eastbound I-94, according to MnDOT.



The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing a key stretch of eastbound Interstate 394 this weekend for several repairs that will reroute drivers.

I-394 weekend closure

What we know:

According to MnDOT, the closure runs from 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 through 5 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21. The shutdown covers the stretch of eastbound I-394 between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis.

Dig deeper:

MnDOT says that crews will use the closure to replace bridge joints on the eastbound I-394 ramp to eastbound I-94, paint the Penn Avenue bridge beams over I-394 and complete other needed repairs.

The work is part of a larger MnDOT project repairing and restoring more than 30 bridges across I-94 and I-394.

The suggested detour by MnDOT as eastbound I-394 is shutting down between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis for bridge repairs from Sept. 18-21. (FOX 9)

What they're saying:

"Closing eastbound I-394 during this time allows us to complete these necessary tasks safely while limiting traffic impacts and keeping the project on schedule," said Tim Nelson, Director of Construction, Surveys and Materials at MnDOT said in a statement. "We appreciate everyone's patience as we move closer toward completing this essential repair project this fall."

I-394 detour

Why you should care:

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to northbound Highway 169 and eastbound I-94, according to MnDOT.

However, westbound I-394 will remain fully open.

What's next:

As is always the case with construction in Minnesota, all project activity is dependent on the weather and subject to change.

You can learn more by visiting the MnDOT project page.