Minnesota man sentenced to 30 years for the sexual assault of 6 juveniles

The Brief Mervin Kauffman of Toddy County, Minnesota, has been sentenced to 30 years after he pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Kauffman admitted he had a "significant" relationship with each of the six juvenile victims. The case was referred to the Minnesota Attorney general's Office by the Todd County Attorney's Office.



Mervin Kauffman has been sentenced to 30 years for the sexual assault of six juveniles in Todd County.

Todd County man sentenced for sexual assault

What we know:

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday that Kauffman had been sentenced to 260 months, or 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Kauffman sexually assaulted six juveniles at his home between Aug. 14, 2015 and Sept. 5, 2022, the Attorney General's Office said. At his plea hearing, Kauffman admitted to having a "significant" relationship with each of his victims.

The Attorney General's Office prosecuted this case after receiving a referral from the Todd County Attorney's Office under a Minnesota statute that states, "Upon request of the county attorney, the attorney general shall appear in court in such criminal cases as the attorney general deems proper."

What they're saying:

"Nothing can ever make up for the abuse these young people suffered at Kauffman’s hands, and my heart continues to go out to them and their families," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said. "I am, however, pleased to see the court impose a stiff sentence on Kauffman for his horrific acts and hope that this marks a moment of healing for the victims. I am grateful to the Todd County Attorney’s and Sheriff’s Offices for their cooperation with and trust in my Office. I take very seriously my duty to prosecute crime when county attorneys request I do so, and I am proud of my team that won this conviction and sentence."