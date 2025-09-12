Minnesota weather: Warmer, more humid with isolated late day rumbles Friday

The Brief It's feeling more like summer on Friday with highs in the 80s in Minnesota. Isolated storms are possible later in the day before clearing for a quiet evening. The heat and humidity will continue into the weekend.



Friday is turning warmer and more humid in Minnesota with filtered sunshine and isolated storm chances later in the day.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect a bright day with high-level clouds creating filtered sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 83 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5–15 mph.

Isolated storms are possible later in the afternoon and evening before skies clear overnight. Lows dip into the 50s across northern Minnesota and in the 60s elsewhere.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The heat and humidity will continue into the weekend, with temperatures feeling more like July.

Highs on Saturday are expected to climb into the mid-80s in the metro, with pockets of 90s possible in southwestern Minnesota. Sunday is expected to be plenty steamy with highs in the upper 80s.

Warmer temperatures hold for much of the week before a cold front eventually moves in, dropping temperatures into the 70s by Thursday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)