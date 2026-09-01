Minnesota weather: Filtered sunshine before storm chances return Tuesday night

The Brief Expect filtered sunshine and widespread highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered storms could develop after sunset, with the best chance for rain in the metro around midnight. Parts of the metro and southern Minnesota face a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather.



A hot and slightly humid Tuesday brings filtered sunshine before scattered storms develop across parts of Minnesota later in the day and overnight.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Tuesday stays quiet through much of the day as high-level clouds stream in from the south and west, creating filtered sunshine through the afternoon.

Temperatures climb into the 80s across much of Minnesota, with a few areas reaching the low 90s. The Twin Cities metro tops out around 88 degrees.

Tuesday night turns mild and muggy as scattered thunderstorms develop. Overnight lows remain in the 60s.

(FOX 9)

Storm chances on Tuesday

What to expect:

Scattered thunderstorms are possible from the Twin Cities southward Tuesday evening and overnight, with the main window from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The south metro and areas farther south are under a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather. The rest of the Twin Cities metro faces a Level 1 marginal risk.

These storms carry a risk of wind gusts over 60 mph, hail larger than 1 inch in diameter and heavy downpours.

The best chance for rain in the Twin Cities will be around midnight. Storms are expected to move out before Wednesday morning.

Severe weather risk map as of Tuesday morning. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Early morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine, though conditions remain humid on Wednesday. Temperatures are slightly cooler in the low to mid-80s.

Another round of scattered thunderstorms arrives Thursday, with rain possible during the morning commute.

Heat builds again Friday and Saturday as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Heat index values could reach the mid-90s before temperatures fall back into the lower 80s by Labor Day.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)