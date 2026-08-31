Everything Sprouts in Minneapolis expands recall as FDA eyes seed supplier in multistate outbreak

The Brief A Minneapolis sprouts distributor is expanding its recall to include certain batches of its Robust Radish Sprout Mix amid a nationwide salmonella and E. coli outbreak. The outbreak has sickened 55 people across 15 states, with federal investigators now looking into a seed supplier linked to multiple growers. The Food and Drug Administration previously sent Everything Sprouts a warning letter that cited "serious violations," including a leaking roof and dirty surfaces.



Everything Sprouts is at the center of a growing food safety investigation that has sickened dozens of people across the country.

FDA eyes seed supplier, second grower

What we know:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the sprouts from Everything Sprouts do not account for all the illnesses reported in the outbreak.

Investigators are now looking into a seed supplier that did business with multiple growers, including Everything Sprouts.

A second grower has also been identified as having used the same seeds now under investigation.

The salmonella and E. coli outbreak has sickened at least 55 people across 15 states. The FDA traced some of those illnesses to Everything Sprouts, and the company has now expanded its voluntary recall to include certain batches of its Robust Radish Sprout Mix. Earlier this month, the company recalled certain batches of its alfalfa sprouts.

The FDA sent Everything Sprouts a warning letter last year, citing what it called "serious violations" of food safety standards. Those violations included a leaking roof and dirty surfaces where the distributor stored its sprouts.

What they're saying:

A food safety attorney who represents two Wisconsin consumers who contracted salmonella said the contamination likely started before the sprouts even arrived at the facility.

"It is generally the case that the contamination rides in on the sprouts, and then it's multiplied within the sprouting environment," said Bill Marler, who said his clients plan to file lawsuits.

Marler added that the conditions at the facility likely made things worse.

"The sprouts probably brought this salmonella into the plant, but the way the sprouter was operating probably made the problem substantially worse," he said.

Everything Sprouts has said it has tested its products since the outbreak began and has not found any issues. The company has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

What we don't know:

The FDA has not named the seed supplier or the other grower.

"It sounds like there may well be other sprouters who got the same seed and may well be linked to other illnesses," said Marler.