Voting early in Minnesota: what you need to know

The Brief Minnesota's general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. In Minnesota, ballots become available on Friday, Sept. 18, and absentee voting begins. "Early voting" begins on Friday, Oct. 16.



Minnesota primary elections have come and gone. In a couple of weeks, general election ballots will become available.

General election key dates

What we know:

Some races to watch include the governor’s race, a U.S. Senate seat, the entire Minnesota Legislature, plus ballot questions, local offices and more.

In Minnesota, you can vote early, starting in September.

Here are some important dates you need to know:

Sept. 18: Ballots become available and absentee voting will begin in person and by mail. In Minnesota, ballots are available 46 days before an election.

Oct. 16: "Early voting" begins. "Early voting" is when a voter casts their ballot directly into a ballot counter before election day.

Nov. 2: The final day to vote early in person.

Nov. 3: General election day. When it comes to voting early, a reminder for voters is your ballot will not count if it is not received by election day, regardless of when it was postmarked.

Registration dates

If you want to save time on election day, you can register in advance. Here are the deadlines:

Oct. 13: Pre-registration deadline.

Nov. 3: If you are not already registered to vote before then, same-day registration is an option at a polling location. You will need to show proof of residence.

Bring one of the following for proof of residence:

ID with current name and address

Valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID; or a receipt for any of these

Tribal ID with name, address, photo and signature

Photo ID AND a document with current name and address

Learn more:

Secretary of State Steve Simon and local election officials are hosting a virtual town hall on Thursday to answer questions regarding the upcoming general elections.

Register for the town hall here.

Learn more about elections and voting at the Secretary of States website.