Minneapolis man gets 30-year sentence in 'war zone' shooting at Boom Island

The Brief Zyere Porter was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the deadly 2025 shooting at Boom Island Park. Minneapolis police found about 130 shell casings from at least nine different weapons after the Boom Island shooting. The criminal complaint connected the deadly Boom Island shooting to an ongoing gang dispute.



One of the men involved in the deadly, gang-related drive-by shootout at Boom Island last year that police likened to a "war zone" which left one woman dead was sentenced Monday to 30 years behind bars.

Boom Island shooting sentence

The backstory:

Minneapolis police responded to a barrage of gunfire at Boom Island Park on the night of June 1, 2025.

At the scene, officers found one woman who had been seriously hurt in the shooting. The woman, later identified as 23-year-old Stageina Katraya Shapryia Whiting, was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Police then later found at least five other gunshot victims, including a man who was seriously injured. A sixth person was injured during the fracas caused by the shooting.

Investigators ultimately counted about 130 shell casings that had been fired at the scene from at least nine different weapons.

Then-Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara likened the crime scene to a "war zone."

"This is outrageous. It’s more akin to a war zone with the amount of shell casings the officers are recovering here than something you would find in a park. It’s sickening," said O’Hara in 2025.

What's new?:

After the shooting, Zyere Porter was charged with multiple counts of aiding and abetting murder connected to the deadly shooting at Boom Island Park.

On June 3, 2026, almost exactly one year after the shooting, Porter pleaded guilty to a count of aiding and abetting murder and two counts of aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting.

On Monday, a judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison for the crimes.

Boom Island shooting connected to gang conflict

What we know:

The criminal complaint detailed the massive shooting that happened as a birthday party was underway at Boom Island Park.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the victims arrived to Boom Island in a black Dodge Challenger. That victim was chased down and shot in the park.

After that shooting, the Challenger leaves the scene but then returns moments later. When it returns, video shows a passenger on the edge of the vehicle's window. Witnesses said that the passenger opened fire onto the crowd of people in the park as the Challenger circled the parking lot.

Dig deeper:

Of the 130 shell casings found, police said there was a "clear grouping" of .40 caliber shell casings separate from the rest of the shots that appeared to come from the Challenger.

Two days after the shooting, police tracked down the Challenger to an address associated with Porter.

When they found the Challenger, it was now painted green instead of black, and its license plate had been removed. However, police said they found .40 caliber shell casings on the floor board of the vehicle which were consistent with the casings found at Boom Island Park.

Big picture view:

The criminal complaint connected the shooting to a gang dispute. According to the charges, police were told that Porter and two other people present at the shooting scene were asked to come to Boom Island to assist "fellow Low End gang members attack a known ‘opp.' Police explained an "opp" is a term for an opposing gang member.

Last week, a judge handed down a 40-year sentence for Marquez Hill-Turnipseed, another suspect in the shooting. Authorities said Hill-Turnipseed was the gunman who fired the shots from the passenger window of the Challenger.