Minnesota weather: Warmer and breezy Thursday with a light shower chance late

The Brief It's a warmer but breezy Thursday with southerly winds at 10–20+ mph. Clouds increase through the afternoon with a stray shower possible late. Sunshine and highs in the 60s return for Friday.



The Twin Cities metro will see a breezy day on Thursday, starting bright before clouds increase through the afternoon.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect bright sunshine Thursday morning, followed by increasing clouds and the opportunity for an isolated shower later in the day.

Thursday is mild but breezy with southerly winds at 10–20+ mph. Temperatures run slightly above average, with highs in the 60s to low 70s statewide. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 70 degrees.

Overnight stays mild under lingering clouds with lows in the 50s for much of the area.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Sunshine returns Friday with slightly calmer winds and highs in the 60s.

The weekend starts off quiet and pleasant on Saturday before rain chances return on Sunday.

Temperatures hold in the mid-60s through next week, which is still slightly above the average high of around 62 degrees.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)