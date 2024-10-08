Minnesota weather: Another sunny stunner on Tuesday

The Brief Tuesday is filled with sunshine and the occasional high passing cloud. Temperatures remain above average with a daytime high of 72 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. The warming trend continues into the week, with temperatures peaking in the 80s on Thursday.



Another bright and sunny day with comfortable temperatures for your Tuesday.

Tuesday forecast

It’s a cool start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s across much of the state. In parts of northeastern Minnesota, things are even cooler with temperatures in the 30s and pocket 20s, with some areas experiencing patchy spots of frost.

Things heat up nicely on Tuesday, reaching the lower 70s across much of the state and the upper 70s in southwestern Minnesota. Northern Minnesota remains slightly cooler, with highs in the 60s.

The day will be pleasant, with little to no breeze, beautiful sunshine, and the occasional high cloud passing through. Overnight, the sky remains clear and calm as temperatures fall into the 40s across much of the state.

Looking ahead

The warming trend continues through midweek, with highs nearing 80 degrees in southwestern Minnesota and in the mid-70s for the metro. The heat peaks on Thursday with temperatures in the lower 80s. Typically, the last 80-degree day of the year is at the beginning of October, so enjoy the warmth before cooler weather eventually sets in.

By Friday, temperatures dip back into the mid-70s and return closer to seasonable for the weekend. The start of the week is looking cooler with highs in the upper 50s expected for Monday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: